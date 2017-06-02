BLOODY HAMMERS Unveil Details Of Limited EP; Release “Blood” Video

Bloody Hammers has released the details of their new EP The Horrific Case Of Bloody Hammers.

This very special case is a webstore and band only release strictly limited to 300 copies – out on July 14th. This six-song strong EP descends from the dark mountain peaks of Transylvania. The EP features somber-sacral organ symphonies that slide over cruel hammering staccato riffing. The master of horror Anders Manga, delivers a bombastic, powerful voice over his wife Devallia's sinister synthesizers. The ice-cold nostalgia of ‘70s b-list thrillers and horror flicks shoots through the veins directly into the heart. Preorders are available at this location.

As if there was not already enough horrific news, the band has premiered a music video for the track “Blood” as well.

Anders Manga states:

“Ultimately, the song is about the quest for freedom from oppression in any form. Many people blindly accept oppression simply because they were told to, or out of fear of retaliation from family or eternal damnation. Some never question it, because they don't even realize they are being oppressed. If constant fear and threats prevent one from simply enjoying their life, then something needs to change.

“The budget was a little tight on this EP so we turned to Häxan, one of our favorite movies of all time, for additional footage. I remember ages ago, renting a documentary on Satanism and the occult (on VHS by the way) from a local mom & pop video store. It was just a dumb typical satanic panic ‘80s style documentary, but they had footage from Häxan in it, which fascinated me. It wasn’t credited on the video so it took me a long time to find out what it was from. When I learned it was made in 1922, I was shocked. The visuals were better than some of the effects I was seeing in modern movies."

Tracklisting:

“Gates Of Hell”

“Blood”

“The Beyond”

“Vultures Circle Overland”

“All The Colors Of The Dark”

“The Bloodsucker Leads The Dance”

“Blood” video: