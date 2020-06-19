BLOODY HEELS Release 360° Music Video For "Farewell To Yesterday"

Frontiers Music Srl will release Latvian hard rockers Bloody Heels' new album, Ignite The Sky, on July 10. Watch a 360° music video for "Farewell To Yesterday" below, and pre-order/save the album here.

Bloody Heels recently joined the Frontiers label’s rapidly expanding pool of young talent and one listen to their debut album will easily explain why the label HAD to sign them up. With nods to the great ‘80s hard rock scene, but also bordering on heavy metal (listen to those kicks drums on first single ‘Criminal Masterminds’), this band is a delightful mix of catchy and driving. With a great whisky-soaked sounding throat, vocalist Vicky White provides the perfect voice for the thunder and lightning that guitarist Harry Rivers, bassist Gunn Everett, and drummer Gus Hawk are raining down upon us.

Formed in 2012 in Riga, Latvia, Bloody Heels have a musical style that could be best described as a sort of missing link between Crashdïet and Crazy Lixx, with heavier elements like early W.A.S.P. and Kissin’ Dynamite. The band have already made a name for themselves with the EP Summer Nights (2014) and the album Through Mystery (2017). They’ve played shows all around Europe including Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, and the Baltic States.

Tracklisting:

"Ignite The Sky"

"Criminal Masterminds"

"No Matter"

"Sugar & Spice"

"Farewell To Yesterday"

"Black Swan"

"Stand Your Ground"

"Thin Line"

"Silhouette"

"Healing Waters"

"Streets Of Misery"

"Farewell To Yesterday" 360° video:

"Ignite The Sky" video:

"Criminal Masterminds" video:





Lineup:

Vocals - Valts Berzins (Vicky White)

Guitars - Haralds Avotins (Harry Rivers)

Bass - Gunars Narbuts (Gunn Everett)

Drums - Gustavs Vanags (Gus Hawk)

Cello on track "Silhouette" - Erna Daugaviete

Saxophone on track "Healing Waters" - Dagnis Rozins