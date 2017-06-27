BLOODY TIMES Announce 2-Track Release Destructive Singles Featuring Former ICED EARTH Singer JOHN GREELY

Germany’s Bloody Times started as Simon Pfundstein’s solo project, and now have evolved into a high-class heavy metal act which is set to release Destructive Singles, a two-track record, on July 21st.

Destructive Singles will offer two new versions of the artist’s songs, this time featuring former Iced Earth’s singer John Greely on vocal duties.

The sound of Bloody Times is pure; loyal to the true identity of heavy metal. And if you add such a remarkable guest as it is John Greely - the guy behind Iced Earth’s 1991 masterpiece Night Of The Stormrider - then you can’t go wrong with this one.

Tracklisting:

“Conflict - Introduction To War”

“Pursuit Of Destruction”

“Conflict - Introduction To War” (2017 Instrumental) CD only bonus track

“Day Of The Collapse” (Demo) CD only bonus track