BLOODY TIMES Announce New Single Featuring Former ICED EARTH And MANOWAR Members; Preview Video

You may have never heard of a metal band called Bloody Times - until now. Since their first official release in 2016, many things have changed and the project is growing faster than ever. Back then, Bloody Times was a solo project featuring only one guest and supporter, Raphael Saini (ex-Iced Earth) on drums. This time, many talented musicians have worked together to deliver the best possible metal experience.

"Alliance" is the name of the first single from the upcoming album On A Mission. Special guest of the song is the legendary Manowar co-founder Ross Friedman, also known as "Ross The Boss". Together with Joey DeMaio he formed the band in 1980 after they met at a Black Sabbath show in England - they were introduced to each other by no one other than Ronnie James Dio.

Ross recorded six studio albums with Manowar and left the band after Kings Of Metal in 1988. Now, exactly thirty years later he supports the true metal act Bloody Times with his rhythms and solo guitar recordings. Honored by the contribution of the "King Of Metal", project-founder Simon Pfundstein played his hands bloody on his 8-string bass to fulfill the highest expectations.

While the song “Alliance” starts very softly and calm, after about a minute the hard and heavy sound kicks in. Again, Raphael Saini is supporting the act with his pounding drums. A short while into the song, John Greely starts his performance with an impressive heavy metal scream. He is proving once again the wide range of his vocal spectrum like he did many years ago with Iced Earth during the memorable "Night Of The Stormrider" era. High tunes or low tunes, hard or soft, John Greely can do them all. Today, better than ever, he sings for his own band Seventh Servant and is the main singer of Bloody Times since 2017.

Simon talks about the result of the new recordings: "It's still quite unbelievable what great talents I have now united in Bloody Times, especially John Greely and Ross The Boss. They are some of my personal favorites and heroes. It's a great feeling to have them playing on the songs, which are in my opinion truly great! Stay tuned for more, it will be worth it!"

Bloody Times - "Alliance" preview video (featuring Ross The Boss):

The single is exclusively available for pre-order / registration on CD (limited edition, including two bonus tracks). A digital release has not been announced yet - this possibly makes it even more "old school".