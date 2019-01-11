BLOODY TIMES Featuring Former MANOWAR, ICED EARTH Members Release "Die In A Hole" Lyric Video; New Album Out Now

German heavy metal band, Bloody Times, have released a lyric video for "Die In A Hole", taken from their new album, On A Mission, out now. The album features guests Ross The Boss (ex-Manowar), and former Iced Earth members John Greely and Raphael Saini. Check out the video below.

The album was mixed and mastered by OGrego (Winter’s Dawn, Necrorgasm, Emerald). Album artwork by Stan-W Decker (Ross The Boss, Primal Fear, Masterplan). Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Alliance"

"Fort Sumter"

"Die In A Hole"

"Curse Of Genevieve" (reworked)

"Future Secret"

"Operation Focus"

"The Warning (Until Blood Boils Pt.1)"

"The Revenge (Until Blood Boils Pt.2)"

"Day Of Collapse"

"Fort Sumter" lyric video:

"Alliance" trailer:

Lineup:

Ross Friedman - Rhythm and solo guitar (Ex-Manowar, Ross The Boss Band)

John Greely - Lead and backing Vocals (Ex-Iced Earth, Seventh Servant)

Raphael Saini - Drums (Ex-Iced Earth)

Marco Cossu - Rhythm and solo guitar (Inexhibit)

Rainer Pfundstein - Rhythm and solo guitar (Big Mama)

Balasz Fleischhauer - Rhythm and solo guitar

Simon Pfundstein - Bass and backing vocals

In 2014 the name “Bloody Times” was first used for a collection of recorded riffs and demos by bassist Simon Pfundstein, who is therefore known as the founder of Bloody Times. Unlike a classic band formation, Bloody Times slowly evolved out of a solo project. What was created as a hobby led to the production of the first album two years later. The Fire Of Immortality was released as debut album in November 2016. On this album, Simon was supported by former Iced Earth drummer Raphael Saini. All other instruments were recorded by Simon.

In the following year, two of the existing songs were re-recorded with John Greely (Seventh Servant). Since the release he has been the main singer of Bloody Times. John is known for his performance on the album Night Of The Stormrider, which he recorded together with Iced Earth.

Work on a second album began in late 2017 with John on vocals and Simon on bass. While Raphael is also on drums in this production, different guests were on guitar. Five different guitarists contributed their skills and were also partly involved in the songwriting process, which was otherwise mainly done by bassist Simon. The passion for music and metal unites all the members and guests of the project.

A special guest and supporter of the resulting album On A Mission is Ross Friedman (Ross The Boss), who founded the heavy metal band Manowar together with Joey DeMaio in 1980. Since his retirement from Manowar, Ross has been working on his own albums and projects, but his fans adore him most of all for his contribution to the “immortal” albums from Battle Hymns to Kings Of Metal.

Inspired by the mentioned metal giants and other heavy metal classics, a fantastic album has been created. It strongly reminds of “old school metal” and makes you want to hear more impressive songs, which Bloody Times will surely also release in the future.