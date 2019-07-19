BLOODYWOOD - Fan-Filmed Video From First Ever European Tour Posted
July 19, 2019, 34 minutes ago
New Delhi-based Indian folk metal band Bloodywood have brought their Raj Against The Machine Tour to Europe. Fan-filmed video from their July 17th show in Frankfurt, Germany is available below.
Raj Against The Machine tour dates are as follows:
July
19 - Backstage - München, Germany
20 - RnP - Wiesloch, Germany
21 - Bastard Club - Osnabrück, Germany
22 - Gibus Club - Paris, France
24 - The Lanes - Bristol, UK
25 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK
26 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK
27 - O2 Academy Islington - London, UK
29 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK
August
1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
3 - Taman Festival - Krasnodar, Russia