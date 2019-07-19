BLOODYWOOD - Fan-Filmed Video From First Ever European Tour Posted

New Delhi-based Indian folk metal band Bloodywood have brought their Raj Against The Machine Tour to Europe. Fan-filmed video from their July 17th show in Frankfurt, Germany is available below.

Raj Against The Machine tour dates are as follows:

July

19 - Backstage - München, Germany

20 - RnP - Wiesloch, Germany

21 - Bastard Club - Osnabrück, Germany

22 - Gibus Club - Paris, France

24 - The Lanes - Bristol, UK

25 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

26 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

27 - O2 Academy Islington - London, UK

29 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK

August

1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

3 - Taman Festival - Krasnodar, Russia