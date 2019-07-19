BLOODYWOOD - Fan-Filmed Video From First Ever European Tour Posted

July 19, 2019, 34 minutes ago

news bloodywood heavy metal

BLOODYWOOD - Fan-Filmed Video From First Ever European Tour Posted

New Delhi-based Indian folk metal band Bloodywood have brought their Raj Against The Machine Tour to Europe. Fan-filmed video from their July 17th show in Frankfurt, Germany is available below.

Raj Against The Machine tour dates are as follows:

July
19 - Backstage - München, Germany    
20 - RnP - Wiesloch, Germany    
21 - Bastard Club - Osnabrück, Germany    
22 - Gibus Club - Paris, France    
24 - The Lanes - Bristol, UK    
25 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK    
26 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK    
27 - O2 Academy Islington - London, UK    
29 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK    

August
1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
3 - Taman Festival - Krasnodar, Russia    



Featured Audio

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

Latest Reviews