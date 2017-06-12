BLUE CHEER’s Debut Album Vincebus Eruptum To Be Released On Hybrid SACD

Proto-metal legends Blue Cheer's debut album, Vincebus Eruptum, will be released on limited edition Hybrid SACD by Marshall Blonstein's Audio Fidelity.

Rock & roll had grown louder and wilder by leaps and bounds during the '60s, but when Blue Cheer emerged from San Francisco onto the national rock scene in 1968 with their debut album, Vincebus Eruptum, they crossed a line which most musicians and fans hadn't even thought to draw yet. The album features a heavy, thunderous blues sound, which would later be known as heavy metal. It also contains elements of acid rock, grunge, experimental rock, blues rock, stoner rock, and garage rock.

A commercial and critical success, Vincebus Eruptum peaked at #11 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and spawned the top-20 hit cover of Eddie Cochran's “Summertime Blues”.

The album has been held in high regard by many rock critics who regularly praised the band's “sound and fury” as one of the founding movements of heavy metal. No band could summon so much power with just three people. Vincebus Eruptum is still the Blue Cheer's album to own, it was their simplest and most forceful musical statement.

Tracklilsting:

“Summertime Blues”

“Rock Me Baby”

“Doctor Please”

“Out Of Focus”

“Parchment Farm”

“Second Time Around”

Produced by Abe “Voco” Kesh

Mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio

SACD Authoring: Stephen Marsh at Marsh Mastering