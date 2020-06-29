BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Announce New Archival Live Release, 45th Anniversary - Live In London; "Stairway To The Stars" Performance Video Streaming

Blue Öyster Cult have announced another special live release from their archives. 45th Anniversary - Live In London will be released on August 7 on CD/DVD, Blu-ray, and 2xLP. The performance, captured in London at the O2 Indigo at the Stone Free Festival, includes a full performance of their legendary debut album, plus more cuts from their storied catalog.

Fans can see a performance of "Stairway To The Stars" from the release below. Pre-orders are available here.

The band is also nearing completion of their new studio album, The Symbol Remains, which will be released in October via Frontiers Music Srl.

In 2017, the mighty Blue Öyster Cult celebrated their 45th Anniversary with a run of festival and headline dates across the UK and Europe. The band's appearance in London at the O2 Indigo at the Stone Free Festival on June 17 started with a performance of BÖC's first album in its entirety, a celebration of the 45th anniversary of it’s release. In addition, the band added special select cuts from their catalog to the set.

The full show was filmed in 4K UHD and is another one of a kind archival release which fans of the band cannot miss.

Hailing from New York, Blue Öyster Cult have garnered huge critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase built on their studio albums, tracks like "(Don’t Fear) The Reaper", "Godzilla" and "Burning For You", and their awesome live shows.

45th Anniversary - Live In London joins other special 2020 releases from the band including Hard Rock Live Cleveland 2014, 40th Anniversary - Agents Of Fortune - Live 2016, and iHeart Radio Theater N.Y.C. 2012.

Tracklisting CD/DVD/BR:

"Transmaniacon MC"

"I'm On The Lamb, But I Ain't No Sheep"

"Then Came The Last Days Of May"

"Stairway To The Stars"

"Before The Kiss, A Redcap"

"Screams"

"She's As Beautiful As A Foot"

"Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll"

"Workshop Of The Telescopes"

"Redeemed"

"Buck’s Boogie"

"Godzilla"

"(Don’t Fear) The Reaper"

"Tattoo Vampire"

"Hot Rails To Hell"

- DVD and Blu-ray includes Behind-The-Scenes Bonus Video Footage

Lineup:

Eric Bloom - Vocals, Guitar, Keyboards

Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser - Guitar, Vocals

Richie Castellano - Keyboards, Guitar, Vocals

Danny Miranda - Bass Guitar, Vocals

Jules Radino - Drums, Percussion