BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Bassist JOE BOUCHARD Looks Back On The Early Years - "We Knew We Had Made It When We Had Two Roadies"

Blue Öyster Cult bassist Joe Bouchard recently sat down with Classic Rock Revisited's Jeb Wright for a two-hour interview over his entire career with BOC. Every album is discussed and there are six classic BOC videos included. Check out an excerpt from the interview below.

Jeb: The radio song on that first album of course was "Cities on Flame With Rock And Roll" which is still a classic. Even as young guys, did you think "This is the one."

JB: "Not really because we didn't orient ourselves toward trying to be commercial. If anything, we tended to make decisions that were anti-commercial. We were crazy!"

Jeb: There were so many great riffs that Don came up with, from "Transmaniacon MC" to "Stairway To The Stars" that's not even a hard song to play but it's such a cool riff.

JB: Back in the Soft White Underbelly days the riffs he had were kind of light and there was definitely a push from Sandy and our other producer Murray (Krugman) to 'heavy' things up. Shows were getting bigger and more flamboyant at the time so we needed something that would go with a big rock show. 'Cities On Flame', 'Stairway To The Stars' and 'Before The Kiss' were great songs to play live. And then you had the mellow ballad, 'Last Days of May' which was beautiful and was a break from all the real heavy metal stuff. It's kind of a bluesy story song."

Jeb: Did you have the budget to put on big shows?

JB: "No, we had a used truck that said Sol's Trucking on the side. We had one roadie and then I think we splurged and got two roadies."

Jeb: You knew you had made it.

JB: "Yeah, we knew we had made it when we had TWO roadies. We did everything on a shoestring in those days. Sandy would go up to the Columbia offices and find an empty office to make phone calls because we couldn't afford the phone bills. It wasn't until about the third or fourth album that we went out on tour with Rod Stewart and The Faces. That was a big tour so we had to have everything together for that. Shortly after that 'The Reaper' came and we spent all the money we could (laughs)."

Read the complete interview here:

- Part 1

- Part 2



