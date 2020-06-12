BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Debut "Godzilla" Live Video From iHeart Radio Theater N.Y.C. 2012 Release

Legendary classic rock band, Blue Öyster Cult, have released another special archival live album and long-form video via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch a performance of the band's classic hit, "Godzilla" from the live release below.

Blue Öyster Cult’s performance at iHeartRadio Theater in New York City took place on December 17, 2012 in an intimate setting for a lucky audience of 200 fans. This special show was arranged in celebration of the band’s 40th Anniversary and the release of a then new boxset, The Columbia Albums Collection.

Recorded by an army of cameramen for a special webcast, the performance is now commercially released on CD/DVD, Blu-ray, and Vinyl. Order here.

BÖC’s original core duo of vocalist and lead guitarist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser and vocalist and rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom are joined by Richie Castellano on guitar and keyboards and the rhythm section of bassist Kasim Sulton and drummer Jules Radino.

iHeart Radio Theater N.Y.C. 2012 tracklisting:

CD

"R U Ready 2 Rock"

"Golden Age Of Leather"

"Burnin’ For You"

"This Ain’t The Summer Of Love"

"Shooting Shark"

"Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll"

"Career Of Evil"

"The Vigil"

"Black Blade"

"Godzilla"

"Don’t Fear) The Reaper"

DVD / BR

"R U Ready 2 Rock"

"Golden Age Of Leather"

"Burnin’ For You"

"Shooting Shark"

"Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll"

"Career Of Evil"

"The Vigil"

"Black Blade"

"Godzilla"

"Don’t Fear) The Reaper"

"This Ain’t The Summer Of Love"* (audio only on Blu-ray)

DVD / BR bonus:

Band interview

"Godzilla" live video:

"Burnin' For You" live video:

Lineup:

Eric Bloom - Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals

Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser - Guitar, Vocals

Richie Castellano - Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals

Kasim Sulton - Bass, Vocals

Jules Radino - Drums, Percussion