BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Founding Member JOE BOUCHARD Premiers "Hit And Run" Music Video

Blue Öyster Cult founding member, Joe Bouchard, recently released his brand new solo album, Strange Legends. Today, he premiers the music video for the song, "Hit And Run". Watch below:

Joe Bouchard is best known as a founding member of Blue Öyster Cult. The original lineup sold millions of albums for Columbia Records, with such classic songs as “Don’t Fear the Reaper” and the #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, “Burning For You”. Contributing to songwriting, and lead vocals on some of their greatest songs, such as “Hot Rails To Hell”.

Joe releases his sixth solo album Strange Legends though his and his brother’s (Albert Bouchard) new imprint RockHeart Records / Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group).

Also, to celebrate the launch of RockHeart Records and the release of Strange Legends, the Bouchard brothers are offering a limited amount of the official RockHeart Records Cowbell autographed personally by both Joe and Albert.

Albert’s infamous cowbell part in “Don’t Fear The Reaper” was the basis of the classic Will Ferrell skit on SNL, which also starred Christopher Walken. With “The Reaper,” an all-time classic on YouTube and every other digital platform, with zillions of views, the Bouchard brothers are forever cemented in pop culture.

There are limited edition “Cowbell” bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered here.

Strange Legends tracklisting:

"The African Queen"

"Forget About Love"

"Walk Of Fame"

"Hit And Run"

"Racin' Thru The Desert"

"She's A Legend"

"All Day And All Of The Night"

"Once Upon A Time At The Border"

"Bottom For The Bottomless"

"Strangely In Love"

"Winter"

"The African Queen" video:

“She’s A Legend” video:

"Forget About Love" video: