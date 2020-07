BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Founding Member JOE BOUCHARD Premiers "She's A Legend" Music Video

Joe Bouchard is best known as a founding member of Blue Öyster Cult. The original lineup sold millions of albums for Columbia Records, with such classic songs as “Don’t Fear the Reaper” and the #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, “Burning For You”. Contributing to songwriting, and lead vocals on some of their greatest songs, such as “Hot Rails To Hell”.

Joe releases his second single, “She’s a Legend”, from the forthcoming album Strange Legends, due out on July 31 though his and his brother’s (Albert Bouchard) new imprint RockHeart Records / Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group).

Joe had this to say about the latest single and video, “'She’s A Legend' began when I got the lyrics from sci-fi writer John Shirley. John has dozens of books, screenplays in his catalog and often writes lyrics for the current Blue Öyster Cult. He has a great imagination and is not shy about using wild paranormal references in his writing. This song is about a notorious female serial killer who goes through a series of men, leaving them in the dust, so to speak. The last man standing falls for this exotic woman. Their love and lust is consummated but rather than ending up like so many others, she lets him go. In the end love conquers all, and the narrator lives to tell this strange tale. A strange legendary tale!”

Deko Entertainment President states, “Joe’s latest release, 'She’s A Legend', strikes up some of the legendary BOC harmonies. It grooves that way too, making sure those dedicated fans get a fun slice of the kind of songs that made them fans in the first place.”

Watch the video below, listen to the song here.

For the last two years, Joe has worked tirelessly on his 6th and best solo album. For the production of this album he enlisted the help of Micky Curry, a drumming powerhouse, who has played with Hall & Oates, Alice Cooper and more. He is currently the drummer for Bryan Adams, playing on all of his big hits. He has over 40 gold records in his archives.

Several of the songs were written by Joe Bouchard and lyricist/sci-fi writer John Shirley. John Shirley is a long-time lyricist for Blue Öyster Cult, and has written dozens of sci-fi novels. He was the co-screenwriter for The Crow, starring Brandon Lee. Other songs on the album were written by the late John Elwood Cook, a very prolific songwriter, who wrote many songs on Joe’s earlier solo albums. Joe’s album also includes a cover of Ray Davies and the Kinks’ “All Day And All Of The Night.”

Joe says, “I really got to explore the production and mixing of this album like nothing I’ve ever done before. The guitar sounds are especially well produced. I play all the bass on this album, one thing that many of the Blue Öyster Cult fans miss on other projects, and wanted to hear more of. The vocals and guitars fit so well with Micky’s drums. It’s the best I’ve ever done.”

There are limited edition bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered here.

Product Includes:

- One (1) Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends (Autographed) CD

- One (1) Joe Bouchard - Signature Guitar Pick

- One (1) Joe Bouchard - Strange Legend Poster

- One (1) Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends Shirt

- Exclusive early download of "Forget About Love"

Strange Legends tracklisting:

"The African Queen"

"Forget About Love"

"Walk Of Fame"

"Hit And Run"

"Racin' Thru The Desert"

"She's A Legend"

"All Day And All Of The Night"

"Once Upon A Time At The Border"

"Bottom For The Bottomless"

"Strangely In Love"

"Winter"

