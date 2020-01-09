BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Release "I Love The Night" Live Video, "Astronomy" (Remastered) Audio

On January 24, Blue Öyster Cult will release Hard Rock Live Cleveland 2014, and a reissued, remastered version of their 12th studio album, Cult Classic. A live video for "I Love The Night" from Hard Rock Live Cleveland 2014, and "Astronomy" (Remastered) from Cult Classic can be found below.

Recorded on October 17, 2014 at the Hard Rock Casino in Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live Cleveland 2014 offers a comprehensive and exciting look at the Blue Öyster Cult repertoire. With nearly 2 hours of music, the band is on fire, performing some of the finest and most beloved songs from their history, while not forgetting some deeper cuts which will make longtime fans of the band quite happy. The release will be available 2CD+DVD, Blu-Ray, and 3xLP (180g, gatefold) formats.

“I’m most excited about the formats, i.e. a triple vinyl, DVD, CD, Blu-Ray of the 2014 concert from the Hard Rock Cleveland 2014. A collector’s delight,” says Eric Bloom. This is the first in a series of live releases which are going to be released during 2020.

Pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“O.D.'d On Life Itself“

“The Red And The Black“

“Golden Age Of Leather“

“Burnin’ For You“

“Career Of Evil“

“Shooting Shark“

“The Vigil“

“Me262“

“Buck’s Boogie“

“Black Blade“

CD2

“Then Came The Last Days Of May“

“Godzilla“

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper“

“Harvester Of Eyes“

“I Love The Night“

“Hot Rails To Hell“

“Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll“

"I Love The Night" video:

“Harvester Of Eyes” video:

Lineup:

Eric Bloom - Vocals, Guitar, Keyboards

Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser - Guitar, Vocals

Richie Castellano - Keyboards, Guitar, Vocals

Jules Radino - Drums, Percussion

Kasim Sulton - Bass Guitar, Vocals

Originally released in 1994, Cult Classic includes updated recordings of the band’s biggest hits, including such classics as "(Don't Fear) The Reaper,” "Burning for You,” “Astronomy,” and “Godzilla,” among others. This reissue is remastered and comes with updated artwork. It will be available on CD and 2xLP (180g, gatefold) formats.

“Cult Classic hasn’t been available for many years and now here it is again in all these new ways," adds Bloom.

Pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

“Don’t Fear The Reaper“

“E.T.I. (Extraterrestrial Intelligence)“

“M.E. 262“

“This Ain’t The Summer Of Love“

“Burning For You“

“O.D.’D On Life Itself“

“Flaming Telepaths“

“Godzilla“

“Astronomy“

“Cities On Flame With Rock ‘N’ Roll“

“Harvester Of Eyes“

“Buck’s Boogie“

“Don’t Fear The Reaper“ (TV Mix)

“Godzilla“ (TV Mix)

“Astronomy“:

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”:

Lineup:

Eric Bloom - lead vocals, stun guitar, keyboards, producer

Donald 'Buck Dharma' Roeser - lead guitar, vocals, keyboards, producer

Allen Lanier - keyboards, rhythm guitar, backing vocals

Jon Rogers - bass, backing vocals

Chuck Burgi - drums, percussion, backing vocals

Find all Blue Öyster Cult tour dates here.