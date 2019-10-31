BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Set January Release For Hard Rock Live Cleveland 2014 & Cult Classic (Reissued/Remastered); Audio And Video Clips Streaming

Blue Öyster Cult have confirmed a January 24 release date for Hard Rock Live Cleveland 2014 and a reissued, remastered version of their 12th studio album, Cult Classic.

Recorded on October 17, 2014 at the Hard Rock Casino in Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live Cleveland 2014 offers a comprehensive and exciting look at the Blue Öyster Cult repertoire. With nearly 2 hours of music, the band is on fire, performing some of the finest and most beloved songs from their history, while not forgetting some deeper cuts which will make longtime fans of the band quite happy. The release will be available 2CD+DVD, Blu-Ray, and 3xLP (180g, gatefold) formats.

“I’m most excited about the formats, i.e. a triple vinyl, DVD, CD, Blu-Ray of the 2014 concert from the Hard Rock Cleveland 2014. A collector’s delight,” says Eric Bloom. This is the first in a series of live releases which are going to be released during 2020.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“O.D.'d On Life Itself“

“The Red And The Black“

“Golden Age Of Leather“

“Burnin’ For You“

“Career Of Evil“

“Shooting Shark“

“The Vigil“

“Me262“

“Buck’s Boogie“

“Black Blade“

CD2

“Then Came The Last Days Of May“

“Godzilla“

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper“

“Harvester Of Eyes“

“I Love The Night“

“Hot Rails To Hell“

“Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll“

“Harvester Of Eyes” video:

Lineup:

Eric Bloom - Vocals, Guitar, Keyboards

Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser - Guitar, Vocals

Richie Castellano - Keyboards, Guitar, Vocals

Jules Radino - Drums, Percussion

Kasim Sulton - Bass Guitar, Vocals

Originally released in 1994, Cult Classic includes updated recordings of the band’s biggest hits, including such classics as "(Don't Fear) The Reaper,” "Burning for You,” “Astronomy,” and “Godzilla,” among others. This reissue is remastered and comes with updated artwork. It will be available on CD and 2xLP (180g, gatefold) formats.

“Cult Classic hasn’t been available for many years and now here it is again in all these new ways," adds Bloom.

Tracklisting:

“Don’t Fear The Reaper“

“E.T.I. (Extraterrestrial Intelligence)“

“M.E. 262“

“This Ain’t The Summer Of Love“

“Burning For You“

“O.D.’D On Life Itself“

“Flaming Telepaths“

“Godzilla“

“Astronomy“

“Cities On Flame With Rock ‘N’ Roll“

“Harvester Of Eyes“

“Buck’s Boogie“

“Don’t Fear The Reaper“ (TV Mix)

“Godzilla“ (TV Mix)

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”:

Lineup:

Eric Bloom - lead vocals, stun guitar, keyboards, producer

Donald 'Buck Dharma' Roeser - lead guitar, vocals, keyboards, producer

Allen Lanier - keyboards, rhythm guitar, backing vocals

Jon Rogers - bass, backing vocals

Chuck Burgi - drums, percussion, backing vocals

The band is currently hard at work on new material for a studio album that will be released next year. According to frontman Eric Bloom, “the band is in the middle of creating new songs and recording them in between tour dates and, as they evolve in rehearsals and sound checks, we hope to be able to drop a song or two into our live shows soon. Everyone is involved in the writing and arrangement of the new material and we’re all excited about the prospect of a new BÖC album to be released in 2020.”

With a history spanning almost five decades, Blue Öyster Cult has a long history of success. They’ve sold more than 24 million records worldwide, including 7 million in the United States alone. Songs like "Burnin' for You,” “Godzilla,” “Astronomy” and "(Don't Fear) The Reaper,” are true classics and staples of the classic rock genre. Often cited as a major influence by some of the biggest names in hard rock and heavy metal (including Iron Maiden and Metallica), Blue Öyster Cult’s sound has evolved through the decades, touching hard rock, heavy metal, progressive, and psychedelic rock. Sometimes referred to as “the thinking man’s heavy metal band,” due to their often cryptic lyrics, literate songwriting, and links to famous authors.

