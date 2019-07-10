BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Sign With Frontiers Music Srl; New Album Due In 2020

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of Blue Öyster Cult. For over four decades, Blue Öyster Cult has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock worldwide with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. Indeed, the Long Island, NY­‐based band is revered within the hard rock and heavy metal scene for its pioneering work. Blue Öyster Cult occupies a unique place in rock history because it's one of very few hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim as well as commercial success. Now they have partnered up with Frontiers Music Srl to continue their amazing journey.

“We are delighted to be able to bring back the iconic Blue Öyster Cult with the release of a wealth of musical material that will certainly please all the fans. Hard rock music would not be what is now without BÖC and Frontiers is their natural “home”. We look forward to a long and fruitful cooperation!” - Serafino Perugino, Frontiers Records President.

“It's been a long time since BÖC's last studio album. Our biggest question from fans is 'when are we going to do some new music?' So we are ready to take this journey again. Recording with Danny, Richie and Jules should be a great experience as we've been touring together for years and Buck and I are looking forward to including them in the creative and recording process," says Eric Bloom.

"The current band is GREAT and has never been recorded other than the live concerts, so we feel now is the time for new songs to be written and recorded. About half of the songs for the new record exist and the rest will be finished during the process,” adds Buck Dharma.

A new studio album is expected to be released from the band in 2020. Fans can also expect to see remastered reissues (some with updated artwork) of four classic BÖC releases including:

1. Cult Classic (originally released in 1994)

2. Heaven Forbid (originally released in 1998) [Not available for North / South America]

3. Curse Of The Hidden Mirror (originally released in 2001) [Not available for North / South America]

4. A Long Day's Night (Live CD/DVD and Blu Ray) originally released in 2002 - Blu Ray version to be released for the first time

Additionally, in 2020 the band will present five new live releases which include:

1. Live show from the iHeart Radio Theater 2012 (40th Anniversary)

2. Live show from Hard Rock Casino Cleveland 2014

3. Live show from Rock of Ages Festival in Germany 2016

4. 40th Anniversary of Agents Of Fortune shot in L.A. in April 2017 [Agents of Fortune album played front to back]

5. BӦC 45th Anniversary show Live in London June 17th 2017) [includes BÖC first album played in its entirety back to back]

BÖC is often cited as a major influence by other acts such as Metallica, and BÖC was listed in VH1's countdown of the greatest hard rock bands of all time.

Upon the release of BÖC's self-‐titled debut album in 1972, the band was praised for its catchy‐yet-‐heavy music and lyrics that could be provocative, terrifying, funny or ambiguous, often all in the same song. BÖC's canon includes three stone‐cold classic songs that will waft through the cosmos long after the sun has burned out: The truly haunting "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" from 1976's Agents Of Fortune, the pummelling "Godzilla" from 1977's Spectres, and the hypnotically melodic "Burnin' For You" from 1981's Fire Of Unknown Origin. Other notable BÖC songs include "Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll", "Then Came The Last Days Of May", "I Love The Night", "In Thee", "Veteran Of The Psychic Wars", "Dominance And Submission", "Astronomy", "Black Blade" and "Shooting Shark".

The intense creative vision of BÖC's original core duo of vocalist/lead guitarist Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser, and vocalist/rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom are complemented by Richie Castellano on guitar and keyboards, and the longtime rhythm section of bass guitarist Danny Miranda, and drummer Jules Radino.

BÖC's tour itinerary can be found here.

(Photo - Chuff Media)