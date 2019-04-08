BLUE ÖYSTER CULT To Release First New Album In Nearly Two Decades - "The Ink Is Going On The Contract Soon," Says Frontman ERIC BLOOM

American rock legends, Blue Öyster Cult, will release their first new music since the band's 2001 release, Curse Of The Hidden Mirror. Ahead of the band's concert at the Academy Of Music in Northampton, MA on Thursday, April 11, frontman Eric Bloom spoke to MassLive.com.

In regards to new music from the band, Bloom reveals: "We’re not exactly working on it yet, but the ink is going on the contract soon. We’ve all been working on songs over the years, but there’s a lot of negotiation, because it’s not just about the new product but also about the back catalog."

(Photo - Chuff Media)