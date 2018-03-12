BLUES PILLS Guitarist DORIAN SORRIAUX Goes Solo; Debut EP, Live Dates Announced

Dorian Sorriaux, acclaimed guitarist for blues rock superstars Blues Pills, has announced the release of his first solo EP this summer. Sorriaux recently signed a deal with Soulseller Records.

The EP will be entitled Hungry Ghost, and was produced by fellow Blues Pills bass player Zach Anderson at the band's own studio in Örebro, Sweden. Hungry Ghost will feature four psychedelic acoustic folk tracks with Sorriaux on guitar as well as vocals.

Sorriaux explains: "The title Hungry Ghost comes from a book I read called In The Realm Of Hungry Ghosts by Dr. Gabor Maté. I really liked how those two words fit together when I first saw the title. But there is a deeper meaning to it, the hungry ghost inside of us makes us feel as we're not good enough the way we are. It drives people to seek for more money, more booze... and leads to self destructive patterns. It's also a theme throughout the lyrics of the EP, 'Need To Love' was inspired from a time I walked by a really shady neighborhood filled with junkies, living in that dark realm at all time."

The French guitarist will play select live shows in his home country in April/May.

April

26 - Brest, France - Le P’tit Minou (with The Red Goes Black)

May

4 - Quimper, France - La Maison Jaune

5 - Brest, France - La Maison Bleu

11 - Lorient, France - Le Galion (with The Red Goes Black)

(Photos - Niño Obenza)