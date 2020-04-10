BLUES PILLS Release Second Single “Low Road”

Blues Pills recently announced their third studio album, Holy Moly! to be released on June 19, 2020 via Nuclear Blast and today, they release a new video for the second single, “Low Road” from that album.

The band comments: "We wrote 'Low Road' about being your own worst enemy. About running from your own demons only to realise that you can’t, because the problem is inside of yourself. 'Low Road' is maybe one of the heaviest songs we’ve ever written, filled with the brutalness of the human mind that can be both vicious and lost. Everybody have probably found themselves fumbling in the dark at some point in life. And with 'Low Road' there is no way out. We love playing this song live, because it's just raw, balls to the wall rock power. Hopefully this can be a relief for a moment in this wicked world.

“With the video for 'Low Road' we just wanted to express ourselves live and adding some humor to this raw tune putting ourselves in a twisted surreal TV-show. And in some way it’s an honor to some of our heros from the ‘60s-‘70s era of rock ‘n’ roll it’s where we got the inspiration from. The Beatles, Jefferson Airplane, The Doors, MC5, The Rolling Stones to mention a few. The ones who did something to break down the barriers. Imagine, to be the ones taking the first steps opening up the world to heavier rock music. We love them for that."

The band has also kicked off the preorder for Holy Moly!, that will be available as CD, 2CD digipak, LP, and a vinyl box. Preorder here.

If you were blazed by the heaviness of their first self-titled album, and tripped to the psychedelic soul of Lady In Gold (#1 Germany) you won't be immune to the effects of this third dose of the pills.

Holy Moly! was written, produced and recorded in Blues Pills' own analogue studio which they built in the beautiful countryside of Närke, Sweden. In the old factory building, where the studio is located Zack, Elin and André spent almost a year recording and writing songs.

”This album is something we’ll be proud of even after death. These songs are from a very dark period of our lives. So much loss, anger and anxiety. Sadness and change. A separation into reincarnation. We stand behind every note and every word. This album was created in darkness and it guided us into the light again. One can only hope it will give you comfort too.”

Blues Pills founders and main songwriters Elin and Zack spent the majority of their waking moments arranging and refining the songs. Together with drummer André they built up an album in nuances of light and dark. The album is recorded by Blues Pills guitarist Zack, although with some helping hands along the way from The Hives members Nicolaus Arson and Johan Gustafsson, as well as Martin Jacobsson from Rovljud Sound.

Holy Moly! is self-produced by Blues Pills and mixed by the Grammy award winning Andrew Scheps.

About Holy Moly! Andrew Scheps says: ”Holy Moly! can be a deceptive album. On first listen it seems like a great blues/rock album with classic songs and great vocals. On repeated listens though you start to appreciate the layers and nuance. Not often do you get a record that makes a great first impression but is still a grower!”

The album illustration ”Beast” is by the artist Daria Hlazatova. A haunting capture of the devil embraced by kindness and sorrow. Just like life, it’s in the darkest times you have to glow.

Watch the video for the first single, "Proud Woman", below. Get the single digitally here.