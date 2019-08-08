BLUT AUS NORD To Release Hallucinogen Album In October; Details Revealed

Long-running visionary French black metal entity, Blut Aus Nord, has unveiled the details on the act's impending new album, Hallucinogen. Now scheduled for October release through Debemur Morti Productions, the record's cover artwork and other details have been unveiled.

Hallucinogen begins a new era for Blut Aus Nord, ending the cycle of clandestine industrialized dissonance that culminated with previous transmission Deus Salutis Meæ and moving skyward into freshly melodic territories of progressive clarity. Interweaving dreamlike choirs, inimitable harmonic developments, reflective clean guitars, palpable organic drumming, and a welcome rock and roll swagger, Hallucinogen is a spacious, emotionally wide-ranging record that finds Blut Aus Nord more open than ever, full of life, and reveling in the element of surprise.

Hallucinogen is yet another coherent universe from a band who have moved away from familiar tropes, aesthetics and comfort zones to unite - with Dionysian spirit - under/overland, surface/void, metropolis/mountain, and the vastness of the mind's eye into an indispensable addition to their unparalleled body of work.

"Hallucinogen marks a new stage in our process of perpetual regeneration," Blut Aus Nord architect Vindsval offers. "Music is a fascinating quest without end... and it would be a mess to express the same range of emotions, a mess to remain frozen in the same aesthetic, the same energy, a mess to compose and release the same thing again and again... and again."

Hallucinogen was recorded and mixed at Earthsound Studio, mastered by Bruno Varea at Upload Studio, and completed with incredible, psychedelic cover artwork by Dehn Sora.

Hallucinogen will see release on digitpak CD, 2xLP, cassette, and all digital formats worldwide through Debemur Morti Productions on October 11th. The vinyl edition will be available in four variants; black vinyl, a Debemur Morti exclusive variant, a North American exclusive variant, and a Season Of Mist exclusive variant.

Find pre-orders at the label's US webshop here, European webshop here, and Bandcamp here. Watch for audio previews and more on Hallucinogen to see release over the weeks ahead.

Hallucinogen trackisting:

"Nomos Nebuleam"

"Nebeleste"

"Sybelius"

"Anthosmos"

"Mahagma"

"Haallucinählia"

"Cosma Procyiris"