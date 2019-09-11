BOB DAISLEY Shares Stories About OZZY OSBOURNE, GARY MOORE On Shockwaves SkullSessions Podcast; RAVEN Frontman JOHN GALLAGHER Also Guests

Shockwaves Skullsessions #31 features bass legends Bob Daisley and John Gallagher (Raven), who join host Bob Nalbandian as the three discuss the mighty Bob Daisley’s extensive musical catalog from his early days with Widowmaker, Rainbow and Ozzy to his time with Uriah Heep, Black Sabbath and Gary Moore.

Both Bob Daisley and John Gallagher share some incredible stories from the 70s and 80s. A must-listen episode!

Listen to "Episode 31: Bob Daisley (Ozzy, Rainbow, Sabbath, Heep…) and John Gallagher (Raven)" on Spreaker.