BOB KULICK - "Contractual Dispute" Reason Behind Absence From KISS Kruise VIII

Guitarist Bob Kulick will not be participating in KISS Kruise VIII which sails October 31st to November 5th, going from Miami to Key West and Nassau. Kulick has issued the following press release explaining why he will not be on board the Norgewian Jade.

"Since the success of our KISS Kruise 7 & Indy Expo performances, I had hoped that the Kulick Brothers could play more shows together.

Many of you have asked why I will not be appearing on KISS Kruise 8 and give you a repeat performance of last year's epic show.

Unfortunately due to a contractual dispute that couldn’t be resolved, I will not be on KK8.

However I have two KISS related events coming up:

I will be producing a song for the campers at Paul Stanley’s Las Vegas Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp on October 6th.

I will be appearing at The Hangar Pre KISS Kruise Party Event On October 30th and I have a special surprise for all you KISS fans!!!

It has been a busy year for me producing artists and bands, writing music and preparing for some major recording projects which are in pre-production now. I can't wait to share these new projects with all of you!

Also, this past year The Orchard released my first solo CD with 24 guest artists, Skeletons In The Closet, to incredibly great reviews! I have a video coming out soon of a song I did with David Glen Eisley titled “India”.

UK label Cherry Red has reissued my Skull CD No Bones About It, along with another Skull CD of unreleased songs titled Now More Than Ever.



Looking forward to seeing you all soon! Hopefully in the future there will be other opportunities for Bruce and I to share the stage."

(Photo by Julie Bergonz)