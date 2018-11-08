BOB KULICK - "I Have My Place In KISStory"; Audio

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently interviewed Grammy award wining producer, guitarist Bob Kulick, who played on classic albums such as KISS Alive II , KISS Killers (4 studio tracks), Paul Stanley's solo album, W.A.S.P.'s The Crimson Idol, Meatloaf's Bad Attitude and so many more. Bob spoke about his career working on these classic albums as well as the reissue of the Murderer's Row debut which was released in 1996 and also features Jimmy Waldo on keyboards and David Glen Eisley on vocals (ex-Giuffria).

Bob Kulick is known for auditioning for KISS prior to the band hiring Ace Frehley, and playing with the band throughout their career.

When asked about his thoughts on the KISS Farewell Tour, Bob says: "I always say 'never say never again', but I guess in this case they want to wrap it up in a great way and that probably makes sense. The have come full circle all the way from having an idea to being a successful band with a gimmick and then being able to transition through numerous musical changes, styles though the years while keeping themselves as current and as fresh as possible with different members and different costumes concepts. So now reaching this stage of being an institution so to speak a huge brand that people recognize and I think this is the perfect point for them to set themselves up for a glorious goodbye."

Bob was asked, if he had been chosen as the guitarist for KISS instead of Ace Frehley, what would he have brought to the band?: "If I was in the band we would have written different songs and I might have approached stuff as I did on the KISS studio song 'Larger Than Life', which appears on KISS Alive II, or 'Nowhere To Run' on KISS Killers, fiercely aggressive where necessary and melodic in the places where it needed melody support. I wrote a song on KISS Unmasked called 'Naked City', people can hear my writing on there. Plus I co-wrote with Gene, four songs that are featured on Gene Simmons Vault, so there is more of my writing if people would like to hear my style. I played most of the lead guitar and a lot of the other guitars on Paul Stanley's 1979 solo record. I did the demo for 'Mr.Speed' which was released on the KISS box sets too."

Asked if the fans consider him one of KISS' formal guitarists: "Depends who you ask, but I think the fans acknowledge me being part of the extended KISS family. I have my place in KISStory so to speak alongside the guitar players that played on the records, but I don't over analyze it."

Listen to the complete interview below:

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)