BOB ROCK To Co-Host 2018 JUNO Songwriters’ Circle; "I'm Honoured," Says The METALLICA / MÖTLEY CRÜE Producer

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced today that, eight-time JUNO Award winning artist Jann Arden and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Bob Rock will co-host and perform at the 2018 JUNO Songwriters’ Circle Presented by SOCAN, on Sunday, March 25th from 12 to 2 PM, PST at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre.

After co-writing what is known as Arden’s most personal and poignant album to date, These Are The Days, to be released in March 2018, the pair will reunite as co-hosts of the JUNO Songwriters’ Circle

Presented by SOCAN (The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers) JUNO Songwriters’ Circle is an intimate and interactive event, benefiting MusiCounts. Considered the “Jewel of JUNO Week,” JUNO Songwriters’ Circle showcases some of Canada’s most talented songwriters, performing their original songs and sharing the stories behind them. Arden and Rock will be joined on stage by 2018 JUNO Award nominees who will be announced in February.

“JUNO Songwriters’ Circle is a truly inspiring event that demonstrates the passion and inspiration of songwriting. These artists truly open themselves up to their audience showcasing their vulnerability and raw emotion,” said Arden. “I feel so fortunate to be a part of an event that not only offers audiences unfiltered access to artists but also benefits Canadian youth through MusiCounts.”

“I’m honoured to be co-hosting the JUNO Songwriters’ Circle with Jann in Vancouver. This one of a kind showcase offers an in-depth look at the inspiration and power of story-telling that comes with songwriting,” said Rock. “It brings me great pleasure to support MusiCounts and the work they do for school music programs across the country.”

Tickets for the 2018 JUNO Songwriters’ Circle go on sale on January 19th at 10 AM, PST through www.ticketmaster.ca or by phone at 1-855-985-5000. Tickets are available starting at $39.50 (plus taxes and service fees).

Proceeds from JUNO Songwriters’ Circle will benefit MusiCounts, Canada’s music education charity associated with CARAS, that works to keep music alive in schools and communities across Canada.

Raina Douris will emcee this year’s JUNO Songwriters’ Circle, which will be rebroadcast on CBC Music. For more information and details on the CBC Music ticket pre-sale, visit CBCMusic.ca/junos.

Bob Rock’s start in the music business came in the late seventies as a guitar player and songwriter in the multi-JUNO Award-winning Canadian band The Payola$. In his spare time Bob would spend his time in the studio learning the craft of recording engineering. Rock started as a runner and assistant engineer and volunteered his services whenever possible. Before long Rock was engineering and mixing projects alongside the late Bruce Fairbairn. The pair were responsible for numerous hit albums in the early 1980’s by the likes of Loverboy, Bon Jovi and Aerosmith.

Bob produced the platinum-selling Sonic Temple album by The Cult and then the biggest selling Mötley Crüe album, Dr. Feelgood, entering the Billboard Top 100 at #1. The album sold more than 6 million copies in America. Metallica heard these albums and liked the production which sparked a long-standing relationship between Rock and Metallica, that collaboration brought such titles as the “Black” album, S&M and Load (totalling sales of over 46 million units).The Black Album remains on the Billboard Charts 26 years later.

Rock has produced a variety of material for Michael Bublé, Jann Arden, Van Morrison, Cher, Ron Sexsmith and Sarah McLachlan and recently delivered the newest release from Alan Doyle entitled A Week At The Warehouse.

