BOBAFLEX Hits The Road For Final Tour Dates Of 2018

Bobaflex are hitting the road this week through December 1st. They have also announced their annual hometown shows for December 20th - 22nd to wrap up the year. The band has been touring in support of their latest album, Eloquent Demons, with the latest dates they will have played 150 shows supporting their eigth album.

All ticket info is available at the official Bobaflex Facebook page, and at the band's official website.

Tour dates:

November

15 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Music Hall

16 - Worchester, MA - The Cove Music Hall

17 - Bath, ME - Riverside Bar & Grille

21 - Watertown, NY - The Flashback Lounge

23 - Seabrook, NH - The Chop Shop

24 - Pennellville, NY - Monaries

25 - New Bedford, MA - Greasy Luck

28 - Tonawanda, NY - Stamps (Acoustic Show)

29 - Akron, OH - The Empire Concert Club

30 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's Event Center

December

1 - New Philadelphia, OH - Broadway Brewhouse (Acoustic Show)

20 - Huntington, WV - V Club

21 - Morgantown, WV - Mainstage Morgantown

22 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa