BOBAFLEX Hits The Road For Final Tour Dates Of 2018
November 13, 2018, an hour ago
Bobaflex are hitting the road this week through December 1st. They have also announced their annual hometown shows for December 20th - 22nd to wrap up the year. The band has been touring in support of their latest album, Eloquent Demons, with the latest dates they will have played 150 shows supporting their eigth album.
All ticket info is available at the official Bobaflex Facebook page, and at the band's official website.
Tour dates:
November
15 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Music Hall
16 - Worchester, MA - The Cove Music Hall
17 - Bath, ME - Riverside Bar & Grille
21 - Watertown, NY - The Flashback Lounge
23 - Seabrook, NH - The Chop Shop
24 - Pennellville, NY - Monaries
25 - New Bedford, MA - Greasy Luck
28 - Tonawanda, NY - Stamps (Acoustic Show)
29 - Akron, OH - The Empire Concert Club
30 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's Event Center
December
1 - New Philadelphia, OH - Broadway Brewhouse (Acoustic Show)
20 - Huntington, WV - V Club
21 - Morgantown, WV - Mainstage Morgantown
22 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa