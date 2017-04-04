BOBAFLEX To Hit The Road With Special Guests ANOTHER LOST YEAR And THE COMPLICATION

Bobaflex are hitting the road for their second tour of the year as they continue to promote their new single “Hey You” (Pink Floyd cover). The tour will include an appearance at the inaugural Rock Into Spring in Las Vegas (April 30th).

Bobaflex have been in the studio recording their yet-untitled eigth album, which is slated to be released this summer. “Hey You” is the lead single and video which can be viewed below.

"Our first tour this year was a great run and a way for us to introduce “Hey You” as part of our live show and visit many radio stations playing it,” Marty McCoy says. "This time around we been wanting to do shows with Another Lost Year for a several years and our schedules fell in to place so they will be with us through May 7th."

Rounding out the bill will be Milwaukee's The Complication, fronted by Annie B.

Bobaflex are:

Marty McCoy - guitar / vocals

Shaun McCoy - guitar / vocals

Dave Tipple - guitar / vocals

Tommy Johnson - drums

Jymmy Tolland - bass