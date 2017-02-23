BOBBY BLOTZER Putting His Incarnation Of RATT On Hold For Back Surgery In March

Original Ratt drummer Bobby Blotzer has checked in with an update via Facebook:

"Hey all :

I got this MRI last week. Having some bad shite coming to the road's end on my back. A lot of people that have been to shows last year, and 2013 tours, have noticed or folks I've talked to, have noticed me having some issues moving about. Not so much in performance mode, too much adrenaline going on at that time, but just generally. I've been getting epidural spine injections for 6 years, then went into 'sound frequency' nerve burns. That's fun, I can tell ya. None are working. Now it's surgery time. So, after the next show on 3/18th at Ft Yates, ND , I'm in two days later. I'll spare you the details of how they do this, it's pretty fked up. So, as we mop up this litigation, I'll be back out with Ratt around middle late June."

Singer Joshua Alan has announced his resignation from Bobby Blotzer's version of Ratt. His message follows:

“As some of you may already know, I have resigned from my position with Bobby Blotzer/Ratt as of January 23rd. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all of your love and support along the way! I would not have made it through this without you!

“I will be working and focusing on my original music this year. If you would like to catch me live, I will be doing solo acoustic shows throughout the year as well (what I enjoy most), just check in here for updates!

“With that being said, I have had an absolute wonderful time on this tour. I have met a lot of very good people and gained experience that I would not have otherwise. For that, I am forever grateful.

“I will leave you with this: What I believe is the most important lesson here for myself, is that music is a universal language. It is a tool... a very powerful tool. It is intended to bring peace, love, and unity. I believe that to use such a beautiful and powerful thing for any other means is a complete disservice to the people! Music is power...unity is absolute power. Let's enjoy music, and let it bring us together as it is intended to do! Much love, people! Look forward to seeing you soon!”

Blotzer has been in a battle for the Ratt name against former bandmates Stephen Pearcy, Warren DeMartini and Juan Croucier. The saga continues.