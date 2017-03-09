BOBBY BLOTZER's RATT - Audio Of New Vocalist SEANN NICOLS Singing "Shame Shame Shame"

Earlier this week, drummer Bobby Blotzer announced that recently-ousted Quiet Riot vocalist Seann Nicols (who was known as Sheldon Tarsha when he fronted Adler's Appetite), would be the new singer for his version of Ratt.

In addition to the previously released audio of Nicols singing Ratt's "Lovin' You's A Dirty Job", which can be heard below, Blotzer has since uploaded a clip of his new frontman doing "Shame Shame Shame"; both of which initially appeared on the 1990 album Detonator - with Stephen Pearcy on lead vocals.

Ratt featuring Bobby Blotzer and Seann Nicols will perform at the Prairie Knights Casino and Resort in Fort Yates, North Dakota on March 18th.