BOBBY BLOTZER's RATT / Ex-QUIET RIOT Vocalist SEANN NICOLS Releases “Road Rage” Single; Lyric Video Streaming

Vocalist Sean Nicols (Bobby Blotzer’s Ratt, ex-Quiet Riot) has released his new single, “Road Rage”, along with a lyric video for the track.

The track - originally slated for release as part of the Road Rage album with Nicols’ short run with Quiet Riot – has been completely re-imagined and re-recorded with all new instrumentation and a dynamic new production.

Get the “Road Rage” single on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, and most other digital outlets worldwide.