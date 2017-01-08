BOBBY BLOTZER Talks Ongoing Legal Battle With STEPHEN PEARCY, WARREN DIMARTINI And JUAN CROUCIER - "They're Not Gonna Be RATT" (Video)

On November 12th, HRH TV caught up with original Ratt drummer Bobb Blotzer at the Hard Rock Hell in Pwllheli, North Wales. In the clip below he discusses his new incarnation of Ratt and the ongoing legal battle over the band name with former bandmates Warren DeMartini, Stephen Pearcy and Juan Croucier. Check out the interview below.

The Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan canceled a recent show by Bobby Blotzer’s Ratt line-up, citing a notification of a trademark dispute. A message from the casino states:

“Unfortunately Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort was just recently notified of a trademark dispute involving the band Ratt. Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort was issued a “cease and desist” letter from the parties claiming rights to the Ratt trademark. After careful review, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort has concluded that it cannot proceed with the performance of Mr. Blotzer due to the current legal dispute over the Ratt band trademark. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused our customers. Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort looks forward to booking Ratt on a later date if and when the dispute regarding the trademark is resolved.”

Apparently Night Ranger, also on the bill for last night’s show, went ahead with their performance.

In regards to the cancelation Bobby Blotzer’s social media was updated with the following: “Unfortunately, Ratt will not be performing tonight's Sold Out show at the Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Soaring Eagle Casino dictated it would not allow Ratt to perform unless Soaring Eagle Casino was allowed to take control over the performance and presentation of Ratt’s show for its fans. This was a violation of the contract signed by Soaring Eagle Casino. Because of Ratt’s artistic integrity and demand to bring the fans the best show possible, Ratt could not allow Soaring Eagle Casino to control the presentation of Ratt’s performance."

The reunited Ratt lineup, featuring singer Stephen Pearcy, guitarist Warren DeMartini and bassist Juan Croucier, are at work on material for a new album, and will embark of the Back For More tour in 2017.

A message at Pearcy’s Facebook page states: “Pearcy/De Martini/Croucier already writing and recording song roughs for a new RATT record. When, where they record and release this new record TBA. It will happen, ready when ready.”

In regards to the Back For More tour, the band, which also includes former Quiet Riot guitarist, Carlos Cavazo, are already confirmed to headline the second night of M3 Rock Festival 2017, taking place Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Other acts confirmed for the festival include Kix, Loverboy, Winger, Faster Pussycat, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Dokken, Warrant, Jack Russell’s Great White and more. Further details on the festival flyer below.

Stay tuned for more updates from the Ratt camp.