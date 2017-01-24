BOBBY BLOTZER Updates Ongoing Battle Over RATT Name - "I Can't Imagine How These Guys Think They'll Pass These Lies Off On Anyone With A Brain"

Original Ratt drummer Bobby Blotzer has checked in via his Ratt Experience Facebook page here with latest installment of his battle for the Ratt name against former bandmates Stephen Pearcy, Warren DeMartini and Juan Croucier:

"So, few things to pass on to your ears (and eye, lol). Today we appeared in front of the court on our motion to reconsider in the Crucifer and his paralegal team of Frauds Are Us. The court and his Honor were given such a plethora of evidence that the judge is now moving on submission.

This basically means he's going to comb thru the stacks of documents and then render his decision. We feel that it's a very strong result as in, if he thought that the information/evidence wasn't very compelling or had teeth, he would have cut and there would have been a ruling in there today.

Our guess:

1. We get the proper reversal, and fury like fire reigns on down the line.

2. Jury trial. If that happens, oh man, I can't imagine how these guys can think they'll pass these lies off on anyone with a brain.

We'll know soon. Could be five days, could be 10, can't come soon enough. Truth is a strong thing.

But we'll be back on the pad asap. Maybe a few changes. Thanks."

God bless,

BB

Currently doing press for his new solo album, Smash, vocalist Stephen Pearcy has been speaking at length about reuniting with Ratt bandmates Warren DeMartini and Juan Croucier, and the ongoing legal battle over the band name with drummer Bobby Blotzer. He discussed the situation with Blotzer during an interview with The Classic Metal Show recently. Check out the interview below.

Pearcy: "You have a cancerous situation, and if you just pick a little of the cancer away, it doesn't go away. Well, this time we cut it out. Because what happened is somebody was claiming to change the course of history, and it kind of started getting under our nerves. You can sue everybody you want, it doesn't mean you're gonna win. But to change the course of history, and especially to disrespect Robbin (Crosby) and what we've done… Our audience is not stupid — they've been with us for years — so it's kind of humiliating to them. But don't take my music and take claim over it. We're the ones who write it, and we're the ones who sweated for it."

The reunited classic Ratt lineup, featuring singer Stephen Pearcy, guitarist Warren DeMartini and bassist Juan Croucier, performed as the surprise band on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise West (aka Monsterwood) back in October. Big Bad Dog Productions has now posted quality footage of the group performing the Ratt song “Wanted Man”. Check out the video below:

Percy, DeMartini and Croucier are at work on material for a new album, and will embark of the Back For More tour in 2017.

A recent message at Pearcy’s Facebook page states: “Pearcy/De Martini/Croucier already writing and recording song roughs for a new Ratt record. When, where they record and release this new record TBA. It will happen, ready when ready.”

In regards to the Back For More tour, the band, which also includes former Quiet Riot guitarist, Carlos Cavazo, are already confirmed to headline the second night of M3 Rock Festival 2017, taking place Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Other acts confirmed for the festival include Kix, Loverboy, Winger, Faster Pussycat, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Dokken, Warrant, Jack Russell’s Great White and more. Further details on the festival flyer below.

Stay tuned for more updates from the Ratt camp.