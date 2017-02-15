Bobby Blotzer’s RATT Part Ways With Singer JOSHUA ALAN

Singer Joshua Alan (pictured second from left above) has announced his resignation from Bobby Blotzer's version of Ratt. His message follows:

“As some of you may already know, I have resigned from my position with Bobby Blotzer/Ratt as of January 23rd. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all of your love and support along the way! I would not have made it through this without you!

“I will be working and focusing on my original music this year. If you would like to catch me live, I will be doing solo acoustic shows throughout the year as well (what I enjoy most), just check in here for updates!

“With that being said, I have had an absolute wonderful time on this tour. I have met a lot of very good people and gained experience that I would not have otherwise. For that, I am forever grateful.

“I will leave you with this: What I believe is the most important lesson here for myself, is that music is a universal language. It is a tool... a very powerful tool. It is intended to bring peace, love, and unity. I believe that to use such a beautiful and powerful thing for any other means is a complete disservice to the people! Music is power...unity is absolute power. Let's enjoy music, and let it bring us together as it is intended to do! Much love, people! Look forward to seeing you soon!”

Blotzer has been in a battle for the Ratt name against former bandmates Stephen Pearcy, Warren DeMartini and Juan Croucier. The saga continues.