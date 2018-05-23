BOBBY DALL Says Performing POISON Hits Is "Better Than Sex"; "The Adrenaline Rush Of Being On A Stage And Being A Rock Band Is Just Incredible"

Bassist Bobby Dall doesn’t want to give away too much about what fans can expect on Poison's summer tour, but he tells STLtoday.com that the band will play all its hits, “squeezing as many as we can into the time frame. The problem is we have too many hits. So we just have to play them all.”

Banging out all those hits, he says, “is better than sex. The adrenaline rush of being on a stage and being a rock band is just incredible. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

(Photo - Mark Weiss Photography)