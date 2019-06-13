Bobby Gustafson’s SATANS TAINT Streaming New Song "Desecration"

Thrash legend, Bobby Gustafson, has unleashed the first single off his upcoming opus, Destruction Ritual, entitled “Desecration.” Listen below.

“A bit of old school thrash with a touch of the newer, groove-oriented metal,” is how Gustafson describes the song. “It refers back to a song I did on Under The Influence called 'Drunken Wisdom' - Dimebag Darrell said it was a big influence on him.”

Due out on August 2 via Megaforce Records, Destruction Ritual is sure to please fans of his old work in Overkill and his new band’s first album, Axe To The Head Of My Enemies, but brings a new energy into the mix.

In addition to Gustafson’s signature sound and razor-sharp riffs, Destruction Ritual features various friends and musicians with whom Gustafson has worked and whose work he has admired. The new release includes contributions from long-time drummer Jim McCourt and singers Dan Ortega and Paolo Velazquez. The album was recorded at the noted Powerstation Studios with Gustafson taking on all guitar and bass duties.

Satan’s Taint was formed in 2014 in South Florida by Gustafson - the legendary guitarist widely known as the Godfather of Thrash. Best known for his place in the classic Thrash band, Overkill, he was also a featured player and performer with Cycle Sluts from Hell, Skrew Spudmonsters/Biohazard and Italy’s Satanika.

Destruction Ritual can be pre-ordered tomorrow (6/14) via various retailers - find options here.

Tracklisting:

"Sumbel"

"Sorry You Were Ever Born"

"Thorn In My Side"

"End Your Bloodline"

"Skullkrusher II"

"The Chrone Of Vero"

"Desecration"

"Raid Again"

"Strength Beneth The Skin"

"Destruction Ritual"

"Forever Is Nothing"

"Spit On Your Coffin"

"Desecration":