BOBBY ROCK Discusses The Birth And Death Of The VINNIE VINCENT INVASION; New Three Sides Of The Coin Episode Streaming

Episode #283 of Three Sides Of The Coin is available for streaming below.

"This week we are joined by drummer Bobby Rock. Bobby was the drummer in the Vinnie Vincent Invasion. Bobby shares his memories and amazing stories of auditioning for the VVI. Who was the brains behind the band. When the wheels first started to fall off. How the VVI eventually imploded. Thoughts on why the VVI never broke big. Changes in management. We guarantee you will learn something new about Vinnie Vincent and the Vinnie Vincent Invasion."