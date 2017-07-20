BOBNOXIOUS Cover THE BEACH BOYS Classic "Sloop John B"; Official Video Posted

Canadian rockers Bobnoxious - featuring Razor frontman Bob Reid have paid homage to the Beach Boys' 1966 version of 'Sloop John B' and the brilliance of Brian Wilson in a modern take on a true summer classic. Check out the band's official video below.

"Sloop John B" is a traditional folk song from the Bahamas, also known as "The John B. Sails", which was included in Carl Sandburg's 1927 collection of folk songs, The American Songbag. The Beach Boys ' version appeared on their 1966 album, Pet Sounds.

