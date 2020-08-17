BOBNOXIOUS Featuring RAZOR Frontman BOB REID Post "Cease To Be" Live Performance From The Shed (Video)

Bobnoxious / Razor frontman Bob Reid has posted live performance video of the Bobnoxious performing the song "Cease To Be" in The Shed, Reid's home studio / rehearsal space. Check it out below.

"Cease To Be" is taken from the 2010 album Cocktails and featured guest vocals by Kittie singer Morgan Lander.

Reid and The Brad Gibb All Star Band recently came together for a tune to help raise awareness during the Coronavirus pandemic, telling folks to stay away from each other and stay clean to the tune of Lynryd Skynyrd's "Call Me The Breeze".

Photo by Kent Guy