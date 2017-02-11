BOBNOXIOUS Frontman BOB REID Turns 50; ANVIL Frontman LIPS Performs "Metal On Metal" With RAZOR Guitarist DAVE CARLO At Birthday Bash (Video)

On February 4th, Razor and Bobnoxious frontman Bob Reid celebrated his 50th birthday at Norman Jean's in London, Ontario. Footage below features Anvil frontman Lips, one of many guests on the night, performing the band's classic "Metal On Metal" with Razor guitarist Dave Carlo.

Bobnoxious released their new album, Mark Of The Devil, in November 2016. Reid posted the following message upon release:

"This album has been sitting in the Bobnoxious vault for a long time. 2016 seemed like the right year to finally release it to the world! So here it is! Cheers Fuckers!"

The album tracklist is as follows:

"Skin"

"By The River"

"Schizomania"

"Halloween Baby"

Walking The Dead"

"We Walk Alone"

"Beautiful You (Blasphemy)"

"Halos For Sale"

"Mark Of The Devil"

"Resurrection"

"Not A Ghost" (Bandcamp Exclusive)

