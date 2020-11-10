BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT Enter Finnvox Studios In Helsinki; Drum Tracking On New Music Underway

Bodom After Midnight - featuring former Children Of Bodom members Alexi Laiho and Daniel Freyberg - have posted a brief update on Instagram and Facebook saying they have entered Finnvox Studios in Helsinki, Finland. According to the band, rum tracking has begun on new music. Stay tuned for updates.

A message from Finnvox: "Quite a-banging going on in our B-Studio. We warmly welcome these gents to our studios."

The band recently checked in with the following announcement:

"We have now opened an official Bodom After Midnight online store with worldwide shipping! On top of hoodies and t-shirts, we also have brand new Bodom After Midnight face masks. So go check ’em out and stay tuned for more gear."

Check out the shop here.

Bodom After Midnight made their live debut on Friday, October 23rd at Rytmikorjaamo in Seinäjoki, Finland. They followed it up with the first of two Helsinki shows on October 24th at Tavastia. Fan-filmed video of the show in its entirety has been uploaded to YouTube in separate clips. A few of them are available below.

Setlist:

"Needled 24/7"

"Silent Night, Bodom Night"

"Bodom After Midnight"

"Sixpounder"

"Platitudes And Barren Words"

"Living Dead Beat"

"Knuckleduster"

"Angels Don't Kill"

"Hate Me!"

"Deadnight Warrior"

"Hatebreeder"

"Everytime I Die"

"Warheart"

"Downfall"

"Hate Crew Deathroll"

"Are You Dead Yet?"

"In Your Face"