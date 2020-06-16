BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT Frontman ALEXI LAIHO Unveils Two New Signature ESP Custom Shop Guitars

ESP Guitars has checked in with the following news:

"Alexi Laiho, guitarist and frontman for Bodom After Midnight, recently took delivery of two new guitars made for him at the ESP Custom Shop in Tokyo, Japan. Both of the new guitars are based on the same guitar shape that Alexi has used for his ESP and LTD Signature Series guitars. Alexi is seen above receiving one of the two new guitars from Finnish ESP distributor Musamaailma Oy.

Both of Alexi's new ESP Customs are in Purple Fade finish. One of them features the same single pickup design with similar dual-pinstriping as seen in his previous and current Signature Series models.

The second ESP Custom that Alexi had us build offers a few variations. One is the irregular striping design that is unique to this custom guitar. Alexi also added a second pickup in this guitar, with an EMG single coil in the neck position accessed with a selector switch, and the guitar also features a scalloped fingerboard in the top five frets. Like Alexi's other ESP signature guitars, both models use neck-thru-body construction, and include a Floyd Rose Original bridge, an ESP MM-04 Active Boost Switch, and sawtooth fingerboard inlays."

There is no word yet as to whether these signature guitars will be made available via retail stores. Stay tuned for updates

As of April 21st, an updated edition of Alexi Laiho’s biography, Chaos, Control & Guitar, is being published in English for international readers and fans. Order your copy now via RecordShopX or BackStageRockShop.

Chaos, Control & Guitar was written by Petri Silas, whose professional and personal relationship with Alexi Laiho spans over 15 years, thereby making him a uniquely placed author for the book.

The official description reads: Alexi Laiho is one of the most internationally successful metal musicians in Finland. When a punk rocker’s attitude to life is combined with dazzling technical know-how on the electric guitar, a larger-than-life story begins to unfold. Relentless practice, horror movies, and vintage cars. Hard rock and even harder partying. These are the elements that Alexi “Wildchild” Laiho is known for. In his candid biography, the best metal guitarist in the world reveals for the first time what he loves, what he hates, and what he fears. A veritable Hitchhiker’s Guide to Alexi, Chaos, Control & Guitar is the only authorized biography of the first four decades in the life of the former Children Of Bodom and current Bodom After Midnight frontman. “I choose to live by the notion that the entire globe is our playground.”