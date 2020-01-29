BODY COUNT Complete Filming Of "Bum Rush" Video
January 29, 2020, an hour ago
Body Count's new album, Carnivore, is due out on March 6th via Century Media Records. The band has checked in with the following update:
Just finished filming the next Video for the new @BodyCountBand CARNIVORE album. ‘BUM RUSH’ Coming soon! LP drops March 6th 💥🤘🏽💥 Brace for IMPACT💥 pic.twitter.com/M8E8pJugFz— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 26, 2020
More details have surfaced regarding the album, and it has been revealed that Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee will guest on the song "When I'm Gone". Other guests on the album include Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed), Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), and Riley Gale (Power Trip).
Head here to view pre-order options.
The album cover, and animated visualizer for the title track, were created by Polish artist Zbigniew M. Bielak, who has also created illustrations to for Ghost, Mayhem, and Deicide. The Carnivore album artwork features an intricate map, and homage, to Body Count’s hometown of Los Angeles.
Tracklisting:
"Carnivore"
"Bum Rush"
"Thee Critical Beatdown"
"Ace Of Spades"
"Another Level"
"Colors"
"When I’m Gone" (feat. Amy Lee)
"They Point The Finger"
"No Remorse"
"The Hate Is Real"
"Carnivore" visualizer:
Body Count trek to Europe this summer, with a number of festival and headlining dates already confirmed.
June
19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival
22 - Esch Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
23 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
24 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
26 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle Festival
27 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Vienna
27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
29 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinehalle
July
1 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood Festival
2 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
3 - Belfort, France - Eurockeenes De Belfort Festival
4 - Saint Claire, France - Beauregard Festival
Body Count is:
Ice T (vocals)
Ernie C. (guitar/backing vocals)
Juan Garcia (guitar/backing vocals)
Vincent Price (bass/backing vocals)
Ill Will (drums)
Sean E. Sean (samples/backing vocals)
(Photo - Dirk Behlau)