BODY COUNT Debut “Here I Go Again” Music Video

Los Angeles-based thrashers Body Count have released yet another music video in the wake of their new album, Bloodlust.

The band's music video for the song "Here I Go Again" is arguably their most gory and horrific offering to date, all the while showcasing frontman Ice-T's well known fascination with the morbid side of art and playing the villain.

In addition to the new video for "Here I Go Again", Body Count will be making their long awaited return to the stage in North America next month. The band will play their first show in the states since releasing Bloodlust on July 15th at the Chicago Open Air festival taking place at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, IL.