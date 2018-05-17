BODY COUNT Debuts Music Video For "All Love Is Lost" Featuring MAX CAVALERA

Los Angeles-based thrash metal icons, Body Count, have released a new music video for their track "All Love Is Lost" featuring Max Cavalera, which is featured on the band's 2017 full-length, Bloodlust.

Co-written by Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy), "All Love Is Lost" delves into the intense feelings one has after a betrayal of trust by a loved one. Commingling his acting and music career, Ice-T enlisted his Law And Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC) co-star Kelly Giddish to play the vindictive lead.

The new video, directed by Jay Rodriguez, can be seen below.

Previously posted Body Count videos, for the Bloodlust tracks "This Is Why We Ride", “Raining In Blood / Postmortem”, and “Here I Go Again”, are available below:

Find Body Count's live itinerary here.