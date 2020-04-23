BODY COUNT Feat. THE OFFERING's Nishad George - "Colors - 2020" Guitar Solo Playthrough Video

Body Count released their new album, Carnivore, back in March via Century Media Records. In the video below, The Offering's Nishad George takes you through his guest solo on "Colors - 2020":

Other guests on the album include Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed), Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Riley Gale (Power Trip) and Amy Lee (Evanescence). Head here to view order options.

The album cover, and animated visualizer for the title track, were created by Polish artist Zbigniew M. Bielak, who has also created illustrations to for Ghost, Mayhem, and Deicide. The Carnivore album artwork features an intricate map, and homage, to Body Count’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Tracklisting:

"Carnivore"

"Bum Rush"

"Thee Critical Beatdown"

"Ace Of Spades"

"Another Level"

"Colors - 2020"

"When I’m Gone" (feat. Amy Lee)

"They Point The Finger"

"No Remorse"

"The Hate Is Real"

"Bum-Rush" video:

"Carnivore" visualizer:

Body Count is:

Ice T (vocals)

Ernie C. (guitar/backing vocals)

Juan Garcia (guitar/backing vocals)

Vincent Price (bass/backing vocals)

Ill Will (drums)

Sean E. Sean (samples/backing vocals)