BODY COUNT Frontman ICE-T To Appear On The Howard Stern Show This Wednesday

In a career first, iconic musician/TV/film star, Ice-T, will appear on The Howard Stern Show as the featured "in-studio" guest this Wednesday, June 28th at 9 AM, EST.

Be sure to tune-in then to SiriusXM’s Howard 100 channel to hear the incredible Ice-T life story, while spotlighting a few tracks from the new Body Count album, Bloodlust, throughout the course of the interview.

Body Count have released a music video for the Bloodlust album track, "Here I Go Again”. The clip is arguably their most gory and horrific offering to date, all the while showcasing frontman Ice-T's well known fascination with the morbid side of art and playing the villain.

In addition to the new video for "Here I Go Again", Body Count will be making their long awaited return to the stage in North America next month. The band will play their first show in the states since releasing Bloodlust on July 15th at the Chicago Open Air festival taking place at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, IL.