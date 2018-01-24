BODY COUNT – ICE T To Appear On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tonight

Los Angeles metal collective Body Count have been confirmed to perform live during The GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony hosted by Paul Shaffer, which will take place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28th, 2018, from 3–6 PM ET and will be streamed live internationally via GRAMMY.com and CBS.com.

Additionally, vocalist Ice T is scheduled to appear as a featured guest on the Wednesday, January 24th, 2018 episode of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside singer/songwriter Meghan Trainor and musical guest The Avett Brothers. The episode will air live on NBC tonight at 11:35 PM ET / 10:35 PM CT and will be made available online at this location.

Body Count are up for their first-ever Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" with their controversial yet inspirational hit single, "Black Hoodie".

Out now via Century Media Records, Bloodlust is an in-your-face mix of thrash, punk and heavy bottom doom that refuses to be silenced. Featuring a who’s-who of guests including Megadeth’s legendary Dave Mustaine on “Civil War,” Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe on “Walk With Me,” Sepultura/Soulfly icon Max Cavalera on “All Love Is Lost,” and even a hell-raising cover of Slayer’s classic “Raining Blood”, Body Count have started a movement and are ready to be heard.