BODY COUNT Launch Animated Video For “The Ski Mask Way”

Body Count have partnered with renowned graphic artist, Tommy Ruffin, to create this new animated, violent music video for "The Ski Mask Way". The track is featured on the band’s new album, Bloodlust, out now via Century Media. Click here for a selection of order/streaming opportunities.

Bloodlust was recorded with producer Will Putney, and will feature guest appearances by Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Sepultura), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) and Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God. The album will also include a medley of the Slayer songs "Postmortem" and "Raining Blood".

Tracklisting:

“Civil War” (featuring Dave Mustaine)

“The Ski Mask Way”

“This Is Why We Ride”

“All Love Is Lost” (featuring Max Cavalera)

“Raining Blood” / “Postmortem” (Slayer medley)

“God, Please Believe Me”

“Walk With Me…” (featuring Randy Blythe)

“Here I Go Again”

“No Lives Matter”

“Bloodlust”

“Black Hoodie”

“Bloodlust” video:

“No Lives Matter” video: