BODY COUNT Post Teaser For New "Bum Rush" Single

Body Count's new album, Carnivore, is due out on March 6th via Century Media Records. The band recently announced they had completed filming a video for the new song, "Bum Rush", and have now posted a teaser for the single.

BODY COUNT NEWS: Prepare for the next single from the upcoming BC album‘CARNIVORE’ Dropping March 6th @centurymedia @BodyCountBand ‘You Can’t Stop The Bum Rush’ Spread the word..RT @tommytheanimatr pic.twitter.com/SiiF7uH3FX — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 12, 2020

More details have surfaced regarding the album, and it has been revealed that Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee will guest on the song "When I'm Gone". Other guests on the album include Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed), Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), and Riley Gale (Power Trip).

Head here to view pre-order options.

The album cover, and animated visualizer for the title track, were created by Polish artist Zbigniew M. Bielak, who has also created illustrations to for Ghost, Mayhem, and Deicide. The Carnivore album artwork features an intricate map, and homage, to Body Count’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Tracklisting:

"Carnivore"

"Bum Rush"

"Thee Critical Beatdown"

"Ace Of Spades"

"Another Level"

"Colors"

"When I’m Gone" (feat. Amy Lee)

"They Point The Finger"

"No Remorse"

"The Hate Is Real"

"Carnivore" visualizer:

Body Count trek to Europe this summer, with a number of festival and headlining dates already confirmed.

June

19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival

22 - Esch Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

23 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

24 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

26 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle Festival

27 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Vienna

27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

29 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinehalle

July

1 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood Festival

2 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

3 - Belfort, France - Eurockeenes De Belfort Festival

4 - Saint Claire, France - Beauregard Festival

Body Count is:

Ice T (vocals)

Ernie C. (guitar/backing vocals)

Juan Garcia (guitar/backing vocals)

Vincent Price (bass/backing vocals)

Ill Will (drums)

Sean E. Sean (samples/backing vocals)

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)