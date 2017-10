Los Angeles-based thrash metal icons, Body Count, have released a new music video for their track "This Is Why We Ride", which is featured on the band's 2017 full-length, Bloodlust. The new video, which was directed by Treach (Naughty By Nature), can be seen below.

Previously posted Body Count videos, for the Bloodlust tracks “Raining In Blood / Postmortem”, and “Here I Go Again”, are available blow: