BODY COUNT Release Animated Video For "Carnivore"; New Album Artwork Revealed

Body Count recently announced the March 6 release of their seventh album, Carnivore (Century Media Records), and have now released the title track, showcasing the song with an animated video that highlights the album artwork. Watch below.

The album cover, and animated visualizer, were created by Polish artist Zbigniew M. Bielak, who has also created illustrations to for Ghost, Mayhem, and Deicide. The Carnivore album artwork features an intricate map, and homage, to Body Count’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Additional information, and album pre-orders, will be released on January 10. Body Count trek to Europe this summer, with a number of festival and headlining dates already confirmed.

June

19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival

22 - Esch Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

23 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

24 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

26 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle Festival

27 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Vienna

27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

29 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinehalle

July

1 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood Festival

2 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

3 - Belfort, France - Eurockeenes De Belfort Festival

4 - Saint Claire, France - Beauregard Festival

Body Count is:

Ice T (vocals)

Ernie C. (guitar/backing vocals)

Juan Garcia (guitar/backing vocals)

Vincent Price (bass/backing vocals)

Ill Will (drums)

Sean E. Sean (samples/backing vocals)

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)