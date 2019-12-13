BODY COUNT Release Animated Video For "Carnivore"; New Album Artwork Revealed
December 13, 2019, 44 minutes ago
Body Count recently announced the March 6 release of their seventh album, Carnivore (Century Media Records), and have now released the title track, showcasing the song with an animated video that highlights the album artwork. Watch below.
The album cover, and animated visualizer, were created by Polish artist Zbigniew M. Bielak, who has also created illustrations to for Ghost, Mayhem, and Deicide. The Carnivore album artwork features an intricate map, and homage, to Body Count’s hometown of Los Angeles.
Additional information, and album pre-orders, will be released on January 10. Body Count trek to Europe this summer, with a number of festival and headlining dates already confirmed.
June
19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival
22 - Esch Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
23 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
24 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
26 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle Festival
27 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Vienna
27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
29 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinehalle
July
1 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood Festival
2 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
3 - Belfort, France - Eurockeenes De Belfort Festival
4 - Saint Claire, France - Beauregard Festival
Body Count is:
Ice T (vocals)
Ernie C. (guitar/backing vocals)
Juan Garcia (guitar/backing vocals)
Vincent Price (bass/backing vocals)
Ill Will (drums)
Sean E. Sean (samples/backing vocals)
(Photo - Dirk Behlau)