BODY COUNT Release Music Video For "Point The Finger" Feat. POWER TRIP's Riley Gale

Body Count have released a music video for the track “Point The Finger”, taken from their new album Carnivore. Due to the current world-wide crisis the video was shot entirely with the band members’ cell phones in home quarantine, produced & edited by Jay Rodriguez for Itchy House Films, and it also features guest vocalist Riley Gale from popular Texan crossover thrash outfit, Power Trip.

Carnivore can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Carnivore"

"Point The Finger" (feat. Riley Gale)

"Bum - Rush"

"Ace Of Spades"

"Another Level" (feat. Jamey Jasta)

"Colors - 2020"

"No Remorse"

"When I’m Gone" (feat. Amy Lee)

"Thee Critical Beatdown"

"The Hate Is Real"

"6 In Tha Morning - 2020" – Unreleased Demo*

"No Lives Matter" - Live in Australia 2017**

"Black Hoodie" - Live in Australia 2017**

(*) Bonus Track (available on Ltd. LP and Ltd. 2CD Box Set)

(**) Bonus Track (only available on 2CD Box Set)

"Bum-Rush" video:

"Carnivore" visualizer:

Body Count is:

Ice T (vocals)

Ernie C. (guitar/backing vocals)

Juan Garcia (guitar/backing vocals)

Vincent Price (bass/backing vocals)

Ill Will (drums)

Sean E. Sean (samples/backing vocals)

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)