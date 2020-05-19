BODY COUNT Release Music Video For "Point The Finger" Feat. POWER TRIP's Riley Gale
May 19, 2020, an hour ago
Body Count have released a music video for the track “Point The Finger”, taken from their new album Carnivore. Due to the current world-wide crisis the video was shot entirely with the band members’ cell phones in home quarantine, produced & edited by Jay Rodriguez for Itchy House Films, and it also features guest vocalist Riley Gale from popular Texan crossover thrash outfit, Power Trip.
Carnivore can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"Carnivore"
"Point The Finger" (feat. Riley Gale)
"Bum - Rush"
"Ace Of Spades"
"Another Level" (feat. Jamey Jasta)
"Colors - 2020"
"No Remorse"
"When I’m Gone" (feat. Amy Lee)
"Thee Critical Beatdown"
"The Hate Is Real"
"6 In Tha Morning - 2020" – Unreleased Demo*
"No Lives Matter" - Live in Australia 2017**
"Black Hoodie" - Live in Australia 2017**
(*) Bonus Track (available on Ltd. LP and Ltd. 2CD Box Set)
(**) Bonus Track (only available on 2CD Box Set)
"Bum-Rush" video:
"Carnivore" visualizer:
Body Count is:
Ice T (vocals)
Ernie C. (guitar/backing vocals)
Juan Garcia (guitar/backing vocals)
Vincent Price (bass/backing vocals)
Ill Will (drums)
Sean E. Sean (samples/backing vocals)
(Photo - Dirk Behlau)